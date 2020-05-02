COVID-19: World Archery's Olympic Qualifying Events Postponed to 2021

Lausanne [Switzerland], May 2 (ANI): As the world continues to grapple with coronavirus pandemic, World Archery has decided not to stage any Olympic qualifying event this year and has frozen the world rankings.The apex body has also extended the suspension of all international competitions until August 31, 2020."World Archery's executive board has extended the hiatus on all international competition until 31 August 2020. The measure was introduced in March and subsequently extended due to the ongoing worldwide outbreak of COVID-19," World Archery said in an official statement."No further Olympic qualification events will take place in 2020. They will be scheduled in 2021," it added.A draft calendar for the last few months of the year has been made in the hope restrictions are lifted and the situation is safe enough for archers to return to the competition field.World Archery also said that no new event will be announced with less than two months' notice. However, the apex body said that it will give recognition of national events from July 1.Earlier, owing to the lockdown World Archery had launched a stay at home online archery league.The mega event which is being live-streamed kicked off on May 1. The final of the showpiece event will be played on May 17. (ANI)

