Cows' Illness Causes Fear in Andhra Villagers Who Suspect Coronavirus

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): With coronavirus pandemic raging across the country, the illness of around 70 cows in Andhra Pradesh's Kondapalli village left the villagers worried as they feared the cattle had been infected with coronavirus. However, a veterinary doctor assured the villagers that it was not so.The cows got red spots over their bodies and their eyes turned bloody. The worried villagers approached local veterinary doctor GV Deekshit. He checked the cows and said they are suffering from "Lumpy Skin Disease".Dr Deekshit explained that it is a disease communicable among the cows only, due to pox virus. He assured that this disease won't spread to any other animals, let alone human beings.He insited that it was definitely not coronavirus. That gave Kondapalli villagers a respite. The doctor suggested the owners of the cows to bring them to a veterinary hospital so that he can treat them. He said that a three-week treatment is needed for the troubled animals. (ANI)

