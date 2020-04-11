Crackdown Against Fake News About COVID-19; 161 Cases Registered in Maharashtra So Far

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Police registered 161 cases against fake news and rumors on social media regarding COVID-19 so far.In the last 48 hours, a total of 30 FIRs have been registered in the state while 39 people have been arrested for indulging in spreading misinformation about coronavirus."From the lockdown to till date, total of 161 cases registered regarding fake news, rumors and hate speech over social media regarding COVID19. In last 48 hours, total 30 FIR registered in the state. 39 accused are arrested and 33 are identified," said a police official.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,761.Out of the total cases, 6039 are active patients and 515 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. (ANI)

