Credit Suisse Pledges Rs 4.5 Cr for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Credit Suisse has pledged Rs 4.5 crore to support government and community efforts to address urgent healthcare needs arising from the COVID-19 outbreak in Maharashtra.The aid is being deployed through United Way Mumbai and Concern India Foundation. It will be used to fund the procurement of critical medical equipment and protective gear for over 4,000 frontline healthcare workers across nine government hospitals in Mumbai and Pune.Additionally, Credit Suisse India employees will contribute to providing food and personal care kits to communities of daily wage earners and their families who have been among the worst affected by the economic disruptions caused by coronavirus outbreak. With each kit, a family of four will have about one month's worth of meals."Credit Suisse is privileged to support our local medical teams who have been working tirelessly to provide life-saving treatment, and ensure they can continue to do so while safeguarding their own health," said its Chief Executive Officer for India Mickey Doshi. (ANI)

