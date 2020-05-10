Crops in Jodhpur Village Damaged in Locust Attack

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 10 (ANI): Swarms of locusts hit Sirmandi village in Jodhpur causing widespread crop loss for farmers.Swarms of locusts were seen in Sirmandi village on May 9. "They damaged our crops of onion, pearl millet and jowar. We demand that the administration sprays pesticides in the affected areas on time so that we don't have to suffer losses again," said a farmer.Jaisalmer district administration in April had alerted the Locust Control Department of a possible attack in May after Tanot area of the district was hit by swarms of locusts.Locust, known as 'Tiddi Dal' in north India, is a type of grasshoppers that usually move in large numbers and devastate crops. Earlier this year, several parts of Rajasthan had reported locust attacks. (ANI)

