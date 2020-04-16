Curfew in Section of Jaipur's Mansarovar Area After Doctor Tests COVID-19 Positive

Jaipur, Apr 16 (PTI) Curfew was imposed in a particular section of Mansarover area in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday, a day after a doctor living in the locality tested positive for coronavirus, police said.

Apart from Mansarover, curfew is already imposed in the walled city, Bhatta basti, Shastri nagar, Adarsh nagar, Lalkothi, Kho-nagorian, Vidhayakpuri, Chitrakoot and Transport Nagar area of the city, police said.

"Drones are being used to monitor the situation in the areas where the curfew is imposed," police said.

People who have come in contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been kept in 12 quarantine centres.

On the other hand, 10,845 vehicles have been seized and 257 people arrested for violating lockdown norms in the city so far.

The cyber cell of the Jaipur police is also engaged in identifying those who spread rumours on social media about the pandemic and action against those will be taken, the police added.

