Curfew Relaxation in Shimla Extended for One More Hour

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Curfew relaxation in Shimla has been extended for one more hour now instead of the 7 hours earlier, effective Wednesday.As per an order by Shimla District Magistrate (DM) Amit Kashyap on Tuesday, curfew will be relaxed for 8 hours from tomorrow. "Any violation of this order shall attract provisions of Section 188 of IPC and other relevant provisions of law and the violators shall be prosecuted accordingly," reads the order.In its latest lockdown guidelines, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday had said that the night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am.Earlier on Sunday, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.According to the guidelines, "All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier."The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. (ANI)

