Curfew to Be Imposed in 2 Ahmedabad Areas to Curb COVID-19

Ahmedabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on Tuesday that a curfew will be imposed in Old City and Danilimbda areas of Ahmedabad from 6 am on Wednesday to contain COVID-19 cases.

The curfew will continue till April 21, he said.

Ahmedabad city has over 350 cases of coronavirus and most of them are from the Fort area (Old City).

"We have decided to impose a curfew in the Old Fort and Danilimbda areas of the city from Wednesday morning, Rupani said in a video message on Facebook.

