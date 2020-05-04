'Curve Has Flattened': Kerala Records No New COVID-19 Cases; Active Ones Down to 34

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 4 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stated that the state has recorded no new COVID-19 cases, while the number of active cases in the state has also come down to 34."#COVID19 Update | May 4 Well, the curve has flattened. No new cases. 61 recoveries. Active cases down at 34. No new hotspots. 21,724 under observation. 33,010 samples tested; 32,315 negative. 2,431 samples covered in sentinel surveillance," Vijayan tweeted.As per the update, there are 499 COVID-19 cases in Kerala, out of which 462 have recovered, 34 are active cases and three deaths have been reported. (ANI)

