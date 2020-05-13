Cyclist Hit by Truck in Bengal, Killed

Bankura (WB), May 13 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a truck while returning home on a bicycle in West Bengal's Bankura district on Wednesday, police said.

The cyclist, Sahadeva Kundu, a resident of Deucha village in Beliatore police station area, died on the spot after being hit by the truck near the Beliatore Ashram, an officer said.

The truck driver fled the accident site and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, he added.

The truck has been seized and the body sent for post- mortem examination, the officer added.

