Cyclone Amphan: 'Cyclone Warning Cage Number 2' Hoisted at Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu

'Cyclone Warning Cage Number 2' Hoisted at Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Rameswaram, May 18: Pamban port authorities have hoisted 'cyclone warning cage number 2' at Pamban bridge, in view of very severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan'. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will intensify further into an 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm'.

Around 50 boats of fishermen have been damaged in Rameswaram following the thunderstorm and rainfall which hit parts of the state last night. Cyclone Amphan Turns 'Extremely Severe', IMD Issues Alert For West Bengal, Odisha.

'Cyclone Warning Cage Number 2' Hoisted at Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram:

— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner Odisha on Sunday said that concerned government departments and 12 coastal and adjoining districts have been alerted and advised to undertake required measures in the backdrop impending danger from cyclone Amphan. Amphan Cyclone Close to Paradip in Odisha, Vulnerable Districts Put on Alert, Directed to Keep Flood Shelters Ready.

