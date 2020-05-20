Cyclone Amphan: UN, B'desh Working on Preparedness, Response Activities

World. (File Image)

United Nations, May 20 (PTI) The United Nations and the Bangladesh government are making preparations as the powerful cyclone Amphan makes landfall in the region, a UN spokesperson said.

The Secretary-General's spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said that the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team, co-led by the UN and the Government of Bangladesh, is working on preparedness and response activities.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that the UN and the Government are making preparations as Super Cyclone Storm Amphan is set to make landfall," Dujarric said, adding that more than 14 million people may be impacted by the cyclone in the country.

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society has also activated its Early Actions protocols for cyclones.

"It is not predicted that the cyclone will make landfall near Cox's Bazar, but alert mechanisms are in effect and the UN is working closely with the Government on the situation there,” Dujarric said.

Cyclone Amphan is reaching Kolkata and nearby areas, which will witness strong winds with an intensity of 110-120 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 135 kilometres per hour.

As the cyclone passed along the Odisha coast, it unleashed intense rainfall in several areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Ganjam, Bhadrak and Balasore districts since Tuesday.

The storm will reach Assam and Meghalaya on May 21 and it will bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in these two northeastern districts.

