Cyient Contributes to Telangana CM's Relief Fund to Fight COVID-19

Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI): Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutionscompany, on Sunday said it has contributed Rs 2 crore to theTelangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the government's efforts in fighting theCOVID-19 pandemic.

Cyient's contribution includes donations from several of its India-based employees, a company release said.

Cyients Managing Director & CEO Krishna Bodanapu handed over the contribution to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday in the presence of Health MinisterE Rajender and Cyient's Founder & Executive Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy,it said.

Mohan Reddy said: "We are keen to extend our resources and technology capabilities to support the Telangana government. We are proud of the government's firm and decisive actions to contain COVID-19 pandemic and greatly appreciate theirpragmatic efforts to support business continuity during these unprecedented times."PTI VVK

