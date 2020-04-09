Daily Woes of Residents of Areas Sealed in Delhi-NCR

Noida/New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Milk man not coming, no running water supply, not able to take pets for a walk -- these were among a myriad of issues faced by many residents on Thursday in those coronavirus hotspots in Delhi-NCR which have been sealed completely to stop the spread of the infection.

There was panic and then chaos following Wednesday's sealing announcement before people could really come to terms with the fact that they are not supposed to venture out of their homes under any circumstances.

The residents of these areas say they were looking forward to a relaxation of the lockdown next week but were taken by surprise when they came to know that their localities have been completely sealed.

Noida's sector 41 is among one of the 22 hotspots of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The area which is home to at least 10,000 people, has around 1,500 houses across various blocks.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, Wednesday's announcement led to panic buying as people rushed to grocery shops to stock up essentials.

A woman who bought 10 litres of milk justified her action, saying in these "uncertain times, one needs to ensure that essentials are stocked at home".

Noida's sector 41 is also home to many bachelors who are living as paying guests. For many of them, Maggi has became a staple.

"That was first thing we bought as soon when the lockdown was announced but now our stock is running out," said Sameer.

Many people having pets could not even take them out for walks.

Rajesh, who has a labrador, said his pet has been restless since morning.

"At most, I can allow him to go till the balcony but that is not enough for him," he said.

The sealing is proving to be particularly difficult for the nearby village Aghapur which is home to many housemaids, gardeners and other help who work in the posh houses of sector 41.

Mamata, a housemaid, is scared about how will she spend her whole day inside her 150 square foot room.

"I have food for now. Let us see what happens in the coming days. I do not have a home as big as that of my employers so spending my whole day locked in here would be difficult. I hope things get better in the coming days," she said.

"I do not have running water supply at my home. I get water from a handpump nearby. During lockdown I could go there but now I am scared to venture out," she said.

In the Palm Olympia housing society, Gaur City 2 of Noida, which has also been sealed, people faced some difficulties on the first day of the restrictions.

"On Thursday morning, our milkman called at 5 am to say that he was not being allowed entry and asked us to meet him 500 metres away from the society to take the milk. It wasn't possible to do so at that hour," said Pranav Mishra, a resident of the society.

Another resident said earlier on Thursday they queued up for buying milk but soon mayhem ensued.

"People queued up outside the store inside the society to buy milk. initially, while standing in the queue, they maintained a safe distance but later it all went for a toss. Seeing the situation, it was later announced that the essential products will be delivered to each and every tower," Rashmi Dixit, another resident, said.

Dixit also has to leave for Nagpur on April 15 to bring back her seven-year-old son who is at his grandmother's place but she is scared now as she is apprehensive whether she will be able to go or not.

"I am worried that the lockdown might be extended and I will not be able to bring my son back soon," she said.

Pooja Singh, a resident of Noida sector 79, who has three hotspots nearby, said there was total mayhem after the announcement due to panic buying but now there is absolute silence in the locality.

"Now there is complete silence in the locality. It feels like no one is living here," said Singh.

"No children playing, no elders going for morning walks. People who during lockdown used to step out for buying essentials are not there," she said.

The three hotspots near her locality are Hide Park sector 78, Supertech Capetown sector 74 and Palm Olympia.

In Delhi also, panic gripped residents of apartment buildings in Mayur Vihar extension where Vardhman apartment was sealed.

A resident of Parwana apartments, a few blocks away from Vardhman apartments, said there is a sense of apprehension among people of the area.

"My 12-year-old son is fed up of watching TV. I try to engage him in the kitchen and we are experimenting with different dishes. He is slowly developing interest and has started helping me regularly," she said.

A resident of Samachar Apartments which is very close to Vardhman Apartments said a tent has been erected outside the building and there is heavy deployment of police personnel in the area.

People in some localities started panicking over rumours of sealing being extended to their areas where suspected cases of coronavirus were reported.

After a few suspected cases of coronavirus were reported near H Block of Lajpat Nagar-1, all the shops near Krishna Market were asked to shut and the entire area was disinfected.

"We were asked to shut down the shops by the authorities. The entire area was disinfected. We may open shops later to deliver essential supplies," a shopkeeper said.

"We are not going to step outside the house. We have stocked essentials already. It's wise to stay indoors and protect our families and neighbours," said Jyoti, a resident of Lajpat Nagar 1.

But police confirmed that Lajpat Nagar has not been sealed.

As many as 34 residential localities across Noida and Greater Noida were sealed off till April 15 in order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Wednesday.

The Delhi government has also sealed 20 Covid-19 hotspots in the national capital to combat the spread of the novel virus.

Over 600 positive cases have been reported in Delhi and Gautam Buddh Nagar so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)