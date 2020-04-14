Dalit Scholar Teltumbde Sent in NIA Custody

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday remanded Dalit scholar and activist Anand Teltumbde in the custody of the National Investigation Agency till April 18 in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

Teltumbde was arrested by the NIA earlier in the day after he surrendered before it following the Supreme Court's directives.

Teltumbde is the grandson-in-law of Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar, whose 129th birth anniversary is being observed on Tuesday.

Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, a co-accused in the case, also surrendered before the NIA in Delhi. His anticipatory bail plea was also rejected by the apex court.

