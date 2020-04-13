Dalmia Bharat Sugar Manufacturing Hand Sanitisers

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Monday said it has started manufacturing hand sanitisers at its plants in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

"In view of COVID 19, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries has started manufacturing hand sanitisers at its Distillery units in Jawaharpur and Nigohi, Uttar Pradesh and Kolhapur unit in Maharashtra," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is distributing them to government hospitals and police and is also packing in 5, 10, 20 litre bottles for commercial organisations.

However, the company said it might not have significant incremental revenue from hand sanitisers.

Many other sugar companies, like Simbhaoli, are manufacturing hand sanitisers using ethanol.

