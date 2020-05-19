Dancers Perform at Quarantine Centre in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], May 19 (ANI): A dance programme was held at a quarantine centre in Karrakh village of Samastipur district on Monday night.Some women dancers, who were called from outside performed at the quarantine centre where migrant labourers are staying.Rajiv Ranjan Sinha, Additional Collector said that the administration had not given permission to such a programme and the action will be taken. "We are taking cognizance and action will be taken. We have installed a television there. The administration does not permit for any other entertainment from outside in the view of coronavirus spread," Sinha said. (ANI)

