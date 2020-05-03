Danny Murphy Hails Liverpool Players' 'unbelievable' Fitness Levels

Liverpool [UK], May 3 (ANI): Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy hailed the club's current squad saying that the team's 'fitness levels are unbelievable' and they are much more tactically aware.Murphy also credited current manager Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff for the team's development."I think the team has evolved from when Klopp first started. It has got a bit more wisdom in it, in terms of when to take your foot off the gas from pressing, when to see out a game, when to drop off sometimes. They are much more tactically aware," the club's official website quoted him as saying."Yes, they are a high-press team with great energy and the fitness levels are unbelievable - and Klopp's coaching staff and sports science team deserve great credit for that - but when people talk about Liverpool this season not hitting the heights of maybe last season or the one before in terms of sometimes steamrollering teams and loads of free-flowing football, it's because they're managing games better," he added.Liverpool were witnessing a brilliant run in the Premier League before the football season was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The team was topping the Premier League points table with 82 points, 25 points ahead of the second-placed club.The club's 'biggest thing' at the moment is their hunger and discipline, according to Murphy."I think the biggest thing with the Liverpool side at the moment is the hunger and the discipline. They come hand in hand, for me," he said. (ANI)

