Daughters of Mumbai Sex Workers Are Breaking Stereotypes Through Stage Plays

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Breaking stereotypes, a group of 25 girls who are daughters of sex workers are known for performing a stage play named "Lal Batti Express", portraying their real-life experiences. Tanya, one of the girls said they believe in bringing social change through performing plays. She told that the group is performing for the last 8 years."We firmly believe in social change and to bring that we came with the idea of performing plays. We need to create a platform for ourselves to make people aware of the sex workers and to break the stereotype associated with red light area," Tanya told ANI.Speaking about their play, Tanya said, "We have been performing this play for last eight years. Gradually, we kept changing the concept of the plays as we witnessed changed in our lives. The small changes in our life kept the play alive. We have support fro the people and gave us the confidence to take this forward."Mumbai- based Kranti NGO has been providing shelter to these 25 and supporting them in their education.The co-founder of the NGO Bani Das said Kranti works for the daughters of sex workers and also for the teenagers."Kranti works for the daughters of the sex workers and also for the teenagers. We have a shelter home and 25 people are staying here studying in different schools. We support them in education and for social change," said Das. (ANI)

