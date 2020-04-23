David Moyes Hoping Football Will Have a 'little Reset' After Coronavirus Pandemic

Leeds [UK], April 23 (ANI): West Ham United manager David Moyes is hoping that the football will have a "little reset" post-coronavirus pandemic and the clubs will reexamine the amounts being spent."We hope football will have a little reset. I hope we'll all look back and think: 'Maybe we were indulging too much'. The people who run football clubs have got to say: 'Have we always been doing the right things?" Goal.com quoted Moyes as saying."If anything like this happened again in the future, would we be able to get through it?' Maybe we have to look at the prices paid for players. We might need to look at the wages. We might need to look at what's been paid to agents. We might need to look at all different aspects of the industry," he added.All the sporting events have come to an indefinite halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Premier League has already announced that the 2019-20 season will only return "when it is safe and appropriate to do so".Moyes further stated that they have to make sure that all football clubs are saved."We've still got a long way to go to make sure we get out of this situation we're in. How we come out of it, I'm not sure. We have to make sure that all football clubs are saved," he said. (ANI)

