David Warner Sets Sights on 2023 World Cup, Calls It His 'ultimate Goal'

Melbourne [Autralia], May 12 (ANI): Australian batsman David Warner has set his sights on the 2023 one-day World Cup and said that it is his 'ultimate goal'."In the last three years I'll have had almost two years off, depending on when we play cricket again. The longevity in your body helps. The get ups of training and playing gets harder as you get older but I haven't felt any fitter in my career than I do now," Cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying."As the legs get older time will tell. At the moment I'm feeling as fit as a fiddle and if I can keep running between wickets as well as I have done, who knows. That (2023 ODI) World Cup is the ultimate goal," he added.The 2023 World Cup will be hosted by India.Sports across the globe have taken a massive hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. The deadly virus has also raised concerns over this year's ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

