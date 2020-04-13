DCB Bank Deposit Rises Marginally to Rs 30,373 Cr in March Qtr

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Private sector lender DCB Bank on Monday reported a marginal 2.1 per cent increase in its deposits at Rs 30,373 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The bank had deposit base of Rs 29,735 crore in the previous quarter of the current fiscal, DCB Bank said in a statement.

During the quarter, gross advances of the bank declined to Rs 25,677 crore from Rs 25,735 crore in third quarter of 2019-20.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was over 130 per cent at the end of March, it said.

"The Capital Adequacy Ratio as at December 31, 2019 was 15.8 per cent (including Tier I ratio of 12.3 per cent). This does not include impact of year to date profit as on that date which will be reflected in capital post finalisation of full year audited accounts," it said.

