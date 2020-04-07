De Beers Contributes USD 25,00,000 Aid to Botswana, Namibia to Fight COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, on Tuesday said it will spend USD 25,00,000 across Botswana and Namibia in Africa to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

De Beers Group is a 50/50 joint venture partner with both Botswana and Namibia in recovery and sorting of rough diamonds.

"With our contribution of USD 2,500,000, De Beers is supporting the unprecedented efforts of healthcare professionals, community leaders and all those confronting COVID-19 in the countries and communities in which we live and work," De Beers Group CEO Bruce Cleaver said in a statement released here.

"We have refocused our business in our host communities to support the response to the pandemic and our priorities are clear: prepare communities for the crisis, support the emergency response and be a partner in economic recovery," he added.

The Group said it has designed a comprehensive Community Response Plan (CRP) to provide the most effective and relevant support to host communities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)