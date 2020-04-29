Deepika Padukone Signals at Big Void Left Behind by Irrfan Khan

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Signaling towards the void that Irrfan Khan's demise created in the cinema industry, superstar Deepika Padukone on Wednesday shared a blank post to mourn her 'Piku' co-star's departure.She took to Instagram to condole his death but only shared a blank black post and captioned it with an emoji of a breaking heart.Padukone also added a hashtag of Irrfan Khan's name.Irrfan and Deepika shared screen space in Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku' and their chemistry was appreciated by audiences and critics. Besides the two actors, the film also featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan.Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53.Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike with critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox,' 'Life of Pi,' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)

