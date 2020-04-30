Defence Institute of Advanced Technology in Pune Develops Microwave Steriliser to Disintegrate Novel Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, a deemed university supported by Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed a microwave steriliser named as 'ATULYA' to disintegrate (COVID-19), said Ministry of Defence on Thursday.A press release from the Ministry of Defence said, "The virus gets disintegrated by differential heating in the range of 560 to 600 Celsius temperatures.""The product is a cost-effective solution, which can be operated in portable or fixed installations. This system was tested for human/operator safety and has been found to be safe," read the press release."Depending upon the size and shape of various objects, the time of sterilisation is from 30 seconds to one minute. Approximate weight of the system is three kilogrammes and it can be used for non-metallic objects only," it added. (ANI)

