Delhi : 3 Arrested, Fake ID Cards Recovered

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested three persons and recovered several forged Aadhar card and fake identity cards of Uttar Pradesh police from their possession on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Vivek Mishra, Pankaj Yadav, and Yogesh Gautam.A statement from Police said, "Forged Aadhaar card, PAN Card and two fake I-Card of UP Police and RPF Sub Inspector Identity Card were recovered from their possession."The statement said, "A person Shakti Bhatia reported police that despite never having applied for any credit card, his CIBIL score shows an SBI credit card issued in his name which has also been used to the extent of more than Rs 1 lakh."Cyber Cell/West District was directed to take up the investigation and a case was registered at Police Station Moti Nagar.The team of Cyber Cell, West District, constituted to identify and apprehend the criminals involved in the racket. "The team worked professionally, relentlessly and further developed the information regarding the culprits involved in the procurement of credit cards on the basis of forged and fabricated documents," the statement said. "Further investigation of the case is in progress and involvement of other associates is being probed," police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)