Delhi: 3 Cancer Patients Admitted at Govt Hospital Test COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Three cancer patients admitted at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases at the hospital to 21, an official said on Thursday.

The three have been shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, according to the official.

Earlier this week, a doctor and nine para-medical staff had also tested positive for the COVID-19 at the Delhi government-run hospital. So far, 21 people, including two doctors, have tested positive for coronavirus there.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday climbed to 720, with 51 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 430 are related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)