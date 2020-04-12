Delhi-based Fashion Designer Prepares Face Mask to Fight COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): After most of the States have mandated to wear a mask at public places to prevent infection from the coronavirus, a Delhi based fashion designer has come up with a unique idea of producing designer masks for the people. Manish Tripathi is preparing masks using cotton and khadi fabrics to distribute among the needy people."I am preparing these masks for the people who can't afford to buy masks. Then I will try selling them online and whatever amount is collected will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus," he said."The employees, who could not go to their homes after lockdown, are now helping produce masks. These are washable ones and can be reused," added Tripathi. (ANI)

