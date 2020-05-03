Delhi-based NGO Begins Campaign to Distribute Food to COVID-19 Warriors

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): In order to express gratitude to all frontline workers for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19, a Delhi based NGO on Sunday started a campaign to distribute food to all corona warriors.Human Care Welfare Association today distributed food and energy drinks to Paramilitary Force and Delhi Police."We have taken this inspiration from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first time, PM Modi appreciated corona warriors through clapping and ringing bells. So, we decided to distribute some immune-boosting food and drinks to people who are doing hard work for our safety," said the NGO's treasurer Varun Chauhan.Chauhan said they will carry out the campaign in East Delhi Shahdara Gandhi Nagar, North Delhi Shastri Nagar and various parts of South Delhi. "We hope that we can serve as many corona warriors as possible.""The Police force, Paramilitary force stand for our protection throughout the day in the heat and right now it is very important to strengthen the immune system of everyone at the time of the coronavirus outbreak, so it is our small effort to give them something," Chauhan added.Food items like biscuits, chips, cold drinks, packets of water bottle and energy drinks were distributed.ASI of Delhi Police Virendra Kumar told that it is a very good step from the NGO for all the corona warriors. (ANI)

