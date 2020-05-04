Delhi Cabinet Approves Ration for May to 38 Lakh Non-PDS Beneficiaries

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved ration for the month of May for non-PDS card holders amid battle to contain the spread of coronavirus.The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It was the first cabinet meeting after of opening of government offices as part of new lockdown guidelines.An official release said that the Cabinet approved ration for the month of May to 38 lakh non-PDS cardholders - who registered for ration e-coupons through an online process.Each individual will be given 4 kg wheat and 1 kg rice, and every family will receive the 'Corona Relief kit' that is being given to PDS cardholders."It consists of one litre of refined oil, one kg chhole chana, one kg sugar, one kg salt, 200gm haldi powder, 200gm dhania powder, 200 gm chili powder and two bars of soap," the release said. (ANI)

