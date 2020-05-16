Delhi Congress Has Arranged 50-bed Temporary Shelter for Migrants: Anil Chaudhary

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary on Saturday said that Delhi Congress has arranged a 50-bed temporary shelter to accommodate migrant workers at the party office here where they are provided meals, hygienic accommodation, face masks and sanitizers.According to DPCC release, migrant workers wishing to return to their home states, have been provided accommodation in the shelter.Chaudhary on Saturday visited various entry and exit points of Delhi where the party has deployed teams to help migrant workers who are going back to their home states.He said Congress credo has always been service to the people and during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown too the party "rose above politics" to serve the poor people who have been the worst-affected by the lockdown.Chaudhary said Delhi Congress has been quietly serving the hungry and the needy during the lockdown crisis and also arranging train tickets."It has been a soul-wrenching experience to see these people go through untold misery," he said and alleged that Kejriwal government has not done enough for them."The migrant workers have played a decisive role in the progress and development of the country, particularly Delhi," he said. The release said that Delhi Congress had sought permission from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to send migrant workers to their home states by train or bus with Congress willing to pay for the travel expenses but it has not received any response so far. (ANI)

