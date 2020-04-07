Delhi Cops Move 33 Pregnant Women to Hospitals in 24 Hours During Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi Police personnel moved 33 pregnant women, including a Finland national, to various hospitals across the national capital in 24 hours amid the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Tuesday.

Since the lockdown began on April 25, PCR staffers of the Delhi Police have admitted 211 women in labour pain at various hospitals, they said.

"In the last 24 hours, PCR staffers have shifted as many as 33 women in labour pain, including a Finland national living in South Delhi, to various hospitals," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said around 4 pm on Tuesday.

Responding to the call about a foreign national facing pregnancy-related medical complications, a PCR team reached the spot within three minutes and rushed her to Sita Ram Hospital in the Qutub Institutional Area, he said.

Giving district-wise breakup of the distress calls, the officer said eight calls were received from South, six from Southeast, three each from Dwarka and Shahdara, two each from Outer, Outer-North, North, East and Rohini, and one each from Central, West and South-West, the DCP said.

Of the total 33 calls, five were received at odd hours between 11 PM and 5 AM, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)