Delhi Court Dismisses Bail Plea of Jamia Coordination Committee Member Safoora Zargar

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of arrested Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar in a case related to the violence that broke out in Delhi in February this year.The Delhi Police have arrested Zargar for her alleged role in a case related to planning a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi. A Delhi Court had remanded her to two days police custody in the matter.The Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Zargar after she was presented before a Delhi court on expiry of her two-day police custody in another case related to organising anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the Jaffrabad area.Earlier Safoora Zargar was arrested in a matter related to organising anti-CAA protests in the Jaffrabad area where the agitators, majority of whom were women, had begun protests against the amended Act last year. At least 53 people were killed in the communal violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on February 23-24 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)