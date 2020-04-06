Delhi Court Extends Police Custody of Jamia Student Arrested for Allegedly Inciting Riots in North-east Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, who was arrested in a case related to alleged planning of a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi, by nine more days. Meeran Haider, a PhD student at Jamia, was presented before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Kumar Sirohi, who allowed Delhi Police to question him for another nine days.He was presented on expiry of his earlier three days police custody. Haider, who is the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit, was arrested on Friday.At least, 53 people including IB official Ankit and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital. (ANI)

