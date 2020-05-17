Delhi COVID-19 Toll Nears 150; Total Cases 9,755

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Delhi reported 19 coronavirus deaths on Sunday and 422 fresh cases, taking the total to 148 fatalities and 9,755 cases, the authorities said.

In a bulletin issued on Sunday, the Delhi Health Department said with 19 more fatalities reported, the death toll from coronavirus has risen to 148.

It said, however, said the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 9,333 and fatalities at 129. Of the total number of deceased patients, 77 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 52 per cent of the fatalities here.

Forty of them were aged between 50-59 years and 31 were less than 50 years, the bulletin said.

Facing criticism for "under reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government last Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

A total of 4,202 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,405 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

An order has been issued for all healthcare facilities operating in Delhi to follow guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, dated May 15 for rationale use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in accordance with the risk involved.

A total of 1,35,791 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said. The total number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stands at 2,142, it said.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, out of the total 9,333 cases recorded so far, at least 1,767 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding that 152 of them are in ICU and 21 on ventilators.

The number of containment zones in Delhi is 76.

