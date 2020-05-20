Delhi Excise Dept Busts Syndicate Supplying Foreign Liquor During Lockdown

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi Excise Department has busted a syndicate that was supplying foreign liquor in the national capital during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, around 50 liquor bottles of foreign premium brands have been seized from two accused -- Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh.

"The department recently received information that the accused were supplying illicit liquor in the ongoing lockdown across the city.

"Following a tip-off, a raid was conducted in the area of Rajouri Garden on Tuesday's night," the statement said.

One of accused was running an illegal bar and restaurant in Kalkaji. They were supplying liquor to local restaurants, the statement added.

"Further, some information for source of supply has also been received during the interrogation of accused which is also being developed and action will be taken accordingly," it added.

