Delhi Govt Sets Up 328 Relief Centres for 57,000 People: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Delhi government has set up 328 relief centres in the national capital to accommodate 57,000 people amid the countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus.Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said, "We have prepared 328 relief centres to accommodate 57,000 people. Anyone can come to these relief centres and stay here. We will take care of them."A total of 384 cases have been found in Delhi, following a rise of 91 cases in the last 24 hours in the city, the Chief Minister added.He stated that five people have died in the national capital due to coronavirus and one of them was a person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Friday rose to 2,301 in India, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and one migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

