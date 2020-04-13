Delhi Govt Sets Up Task Force to Identify Suspected COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Monday set up a task force which will visit household in all districts of the city to identify suspected COVID-19 cases.

The ‘Corona Foot Warriors Containment and Surveillance Force' has been constituted at every booth level, a Delhi government official told PTI.

Each team will have five members including a booth-level officer, civil defence volunteer, police constable, sanitation and anganwadi worker, the official said.

According to the official, 13,750 such teams will also advise people to maintain social distancing and wear masks when going outdoors.

The teams will recommend suspected cases for testing to the district health authorities, the official said, adding that anganwadi workers will be trained by the health department.

