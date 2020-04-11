Delhi Govt to Give One-time Financial Aid to Drivers of Paratransit Vehicles

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Delhi government will provide one-time financial help of Rs 5,000 to drivers of autos, taxis, e-rickshaws and other paratransit vehicles to tide over the financial crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic.

“The assistance will be given to drivers of autorickshaws, taxis, Gramin Sewa, Phatphat Sewa, maxi cab, eco-friendly Sewa, e-rickshaws and school cabs,” an official statement said on Saturday.

The paratransit service providers will need to fill a simple online application form to avail the benefit, it said, adding the registration for the same will start from Monday.

The drivers will also require public service badges (PSVs) and valid driving licence of paratransit vehicles, it said.

"The financial help will be given through direct benefit transfer in the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries. The applicants will have to furnish PSV badge number, driving licence, mobile number, date of birth and gender,” the statement said.

“The benefit will be given to all PSV badge holders who have been issued such badges till March 23 this year. Further, in case of persons whose driving licences have expired on or after February 1, 2020, their cases will also be considered for grant of benefit,” it said.

“The applicants can file online applications within 15 days of opening of the portal from Monday at 10 am onwards. The link is available on the website of the Transport Department of Delhi government,” the statement said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The Delhi government is committed to help drivers of public transport vehicles like autos, e-rickshaws, taxis etc in the extraordinary circumstances created by the lockdown owing to coronavirus.”

"The process would be quick and the money would get transferred directly into the bank accounts. This will greatly help the drivers in these times of distress,” he said. According to the government, a helpline service will also be available for answering the queries of PSV badge holders.

“The applicants can seek any clarification from 9 am to 6 pm on the helpline numbers- 011-23930763, 011-23970290, barring Sunday,” the statement added.

The transport services in the national capital have been stopped amid the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

