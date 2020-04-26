Delhi HC Allows Mother to Communicate 'daughters in Father's Custody' Via Video Conference

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed a mother to meet her three daughters (legal custody is presently with father), on a regular basis through video conference (vc), without any interference from or supervision of the father. The girls are aged 10, 7 and 3 years.Justice Nazmi Waziri while allowing mother to meet her daughters observed that "surely the children who are of tender age, require their mother's presence in their life.""For a healthy emotional quotient and robust psychological health of the children, the mother should be provided unhindered access to her daughters, if not physically then through video conference for the moment," the court observed.It directed that the father of the kids to install a computer in the children's room through which they would be free to access their mother on Skype, etc. and would be able to speak to the mother whenever they desire or whenever the mother desires."The respondent-father shall ensure that the computer is in constant working condition with regular internet connectivity. He shall be absenece from the room whenever the children are speaking to their mother. The children shall be free to keep their room door closed but not locked from inside, so that they have unrestricted and unhindered conversation with their mother, especially keeping in mind that they are minor girls," the court noted.The counsels for father assured the court that the said arrangement shall be made and the petitioner-mother shall be provided connection with and access to the children as directed.In case of difficulties the learned counsel for the parties may coordinate between themselves, the court added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)