Delhi HC Asks Police to File Status Report on Dacoity Convict's Plea Seeking Relief

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Delhi High Court has asked Delhi Police to file a report on a petition filed by a dacoity convict seeking interim relief on the ground that his wife and three minor children need him for daily support and survival.Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued a notice to Delhi Police and asked it to file a status report by April 29, when the matter will be taken up for hearing.The court was hearing a plea filed by one Gulfam alias Shanu, who was convicted and sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment on May 22, 2018, in connection with a decoity case.Gulfam has sought suspension of sentence on the principal ground that he has already served six years, one month and 28 days out of his seven-year sentence and that only about 10 months of the sentence is remaining.He also cited the prevalent public health emergency and his family comprising of his wife and three minor daughters who need him for daily support and survival since the wife is unable to cope in the present distressing circumstances.The appellant also placed reliance upon circular issued by the Director-General (Prisons), which the appellant points-out, refers to the grant of emergency parole to convicts serving sentences of less than 10 years in order to decongest prisons.Public Prosecutor pointed out a preliminary issue that the permanent address of the convict falls within the jurisdiction of Jaffrabad, which is within an area declared by the Delhi Government as a 'containment zone'.the prosecutor submitted that, in the circumstances, it needs to be verified whether the appellant will at all be permitted to return home, even if his sentence is suspended and he is released from prison. (ANI)

