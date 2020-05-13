Delhi HC Issues Notice on Sharjeel Imam's Plea Challenging Trial Court Order

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice on JNU student Sharjeel Imam's plea challenging a trial court order, which granted three-month time to Delhi Police to file the charge-sheet in a case related to inflammatory and instigating speeches during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).Justice V Kameshwar Rao sought reply from the Delhi Police and asked the parties to file the reply in two weeks and one week for rejoinder. The court posted the matter for June 10.Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya appeared for the state and senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for Imam today.On May 11, Imam challenged the trial court order, granting more time to the police to file its charge-sheet after invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him.He has also approached the High Court seeking a default bail in the matter, which was recently rejected by a trial court. Default bail is sort of a rap on the police for not completing the probe and filing the final report within the prescribed limit of days of the first remand of the accused.Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 28 from Bihar for allegedly delivering a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia area in December last year. (ANI)

