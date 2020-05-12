Delhi Police Arrests Two in Mohit Mor Murder Case

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday arrested two alleged sharpshooters, Vikas and Rohit Malik, in connection with the murder of TikTok star and gym trainer Mohit Mor.In May 2019, the police had also apprehended a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the killing of Mor.The 27-year old social media celebrity Mor, was shot dead by three unidentified masked gunmen in Najafgarh's Dharmpura area of Delhi last year. (ANI)

