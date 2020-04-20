Delhi Police Asks Haryana, UP, Raj to Allow Its Personnel to Travel to City to Join Duty

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Delhi police on Monday wrote to its counterparts in Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to allow its personnel living in the states to come to the national capital for duty.

The letter was written on Monday by Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Muktesh Chander to the DGPs of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan urging them to permit Delhi police personnel living in their states to come here on the basis of their identity cards.

A number of Delhi police personnel live in the extended Delhi-NCR region and they commute every day for duty, the letter said.

It has been observed that at some places in NCR, they are being restrained in their homes, it said.

"In the fight against COVID-19, Delhi police can't afford to lose the manpower residing in NCR. It is therefore requested that these Delhi police personnel should be permitted to come to Delhi for duty on the basis of their identity cards," it stated.

Last week, Delhi police identified 57 locations to accommodate its personnel who are deputed in sensitive areas due to COVID-19 pandemic. A letter had been written in this regard by Special Commissioner (Armed Police) Robin Hibu to all the deputy commissioners, special commissioners and joint commissioners.

The police personnel whose houses were in COVID-19 hotspots of the national capital can stay at the identified locations. The details of these locations are available with the deputy commissioners in all the districts of Delhi.

The deputy commissioners have been instructed to provide accommodation to the police personnel at these locations.

The officials in all the districts have been requested to inform the personnel in their jurisdiction regarding availability of these accommodations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)