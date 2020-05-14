Delhi Police Commissioner Reviews Force's Preparedness Prevent Spread of COVID-19

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officers to review the preparedness of the force to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said.

In the meeting held through video conference, Shrivastava directed the officers to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued in this regard.

The directions came after special commissioner of police for operations said that 14 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the force, the officials said.

Shrivastava directed the officers to explain the SOPs in detail to personnel and display it at prominent places, after it was observed during random checking that some station house officers were not aware about the procedures, they said.

He also directed special commissioner of police for traffic to circulate mobile numbers of the chowkidar in-charge of designated COVID hospitals to all police personnel through SMS.

Shrivastava directed special commissioner of police for law and order (North) to take up the matter with authorities concerned to suitably enhance the number of coronavirus testing facilities for its personnel.

The police commissioner was informed that modified vehicles for transporting COVID-19 positive staff are being utilised properly. He directed to extend the facility to family members of COVID-19 positive staff members.

Shrivastava directed the officers to organise yoga classes and exercise sessions for staff in each police district unit.

He also took feedback from the chairmen of six committees appointed to visit police stations and colonies in all the six ranges for assessing the current status of preventive measures being taken and improvements thereof.

Shrivastava directed the officers to make adequate transportation facilities available at railway station and the IGI airport to facilitate movement of passengers arriving, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)