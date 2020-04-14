Delhi Police Constable Among Four Arrested for Smuggling Liquor During Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A Delhi police constable and three others were arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor during lockdown, police said on Monday.

The constable, Ravinder, was posted in Begumpur police station, they said.

On a tip-off, police intercepted a car in front of a hotel in Jahangirpuri and seized over 50 bottles of liquor meant for sale in Haryana, a senior police official said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC and Excise Act and all the four were arrested, he said.

