Delhi Police Helpline Number Set Up for 24x7 to Resolve Issues Related to Coronavirus Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): A helpline number of the Delhi Police is set up for 24 hours in the day to resolve issues related to coronavirus lockdown."Delhi Police Helpline number 23469526 is set up for (24x7) to resolve issues related to lockdown through direct intervention as far as possible," said a press release from the Delhi Police."Total number of calls received up to date is 33,488. From 2 pm dated April 29 to 2 pm dated April 30, total 859 calls have been received," press release added.Out of above, 59 calls were related to outside Delhi, which have been referred to respective State helpline numbers. Seven calls were received related to no food/no money, which have been forwarded to NGO for direct relief at their addresses, the press release said.630 calls were related to movement passes and were advised to apply online on the website of Delhi Police for movement pass."The food delivery network established in all 15 districts with involvement of nearly 400 NGOs/RWAs/Good Samaritans facilitated by Delhi Police has led to provision of meals/food packets at more than 250 locations which enabled feeding of nearly 3,17,591 persons and dry ration kits to 1755 persons," it added. (ANI)

