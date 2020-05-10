Delhi Police Notice to Minorities Panel Chief, Asks Him to Submit Laptop, Mobile by May 12

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Special Cell of Delhi Police has issued a notice to Chairman Delhi Minorities Commission Zafarul-Islam Khan and asked him to submit the laptop or mobile, with which he posted the objectionable letter on social media, by May 12."Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission issued notice by Delhi Police Special Cell. He has been asked to submit the laptop/mobile with which he posted the objectionable letter on social media, by May 12," said the Delhi Police.Several petitions are pending in Delhi High Court seeking action against the alleged inflammatory and threatening statements made by him on social media against the Hindu community on April 28 calling, labelling and referring the Hindu community as Hindutva bigots, and threatening the members of Hindu community of dire consequences.The pleas against Khan in the High Court also said that he has intentionally and "extremely cleverly and with the intent of vigilantism and intention to cause a rift between religions at a sensitive time" when the country is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.Earlier on Friday, Khan had moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi High Court apprehending his arrest on a complaint registered by Special Cell of Delhi Police over his alleged seditious remarks on social media. The court is scheduled to hear the plea on May 12.Khan had, on Wednesday, told the Cyber Cell that it can not compel him to go to any police station because of his old age and him suffering from old-age related physical illnesses. (ANI)

