Delhi Police Receives 890 Calls on Its Helpline Regarding Lockdown in 24 Hrs

New Delhi, April 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police received 890 calls on its 24x7 helpline number from 2 pm on Sunday and the same time on Monday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said

So far, a total of 19,110 calls were received by the police on its helpline (011-23469526) since the lockdown was announced on March 24.

From 2 pm on Sunday to 2 pm on Monday, the police received 890 calls, out of which 47 calls were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to respective state helpline numbers, police said.

Thirteen calls were related to no food or money, which were forwarded to NGOs, they said.

Three calls were received for medical assistance while 649 calls were related to movement passes. The helpline also received calls related to other issues.

With the help of nearly 400 NGOs and good samaritans, meals and food packets were delivered at more than 250 locations, feeding around 2,75,410 people. Dry ration kits were also provided to 2890 persons, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)