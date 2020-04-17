Delhi Police Receives 912 Calls on Its Helpline Regarding Lockdown in 24 Hrs

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police received over 900 calls on its 24x7 helpline number from 2 pm on Thursday and the same time on Friday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said.

A total of 22,764 calls were received by the police on its helpline (011-23469526) till Friday, they said.

Police received 912 calls from Thursday 2 pm to Friday 2 pm.

Out of the 912, fifty-six calls were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers.

Fifteen calls were related to no food or no money, which were forwarded to NGOs.

Twenty-one calls were related to medical issues, police said.

A total of 646 calls were related to movement passes and were advised to apply online on the website of Delhi Police. The helpline also received calls related to other issues.

